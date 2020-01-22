Seera Group extends Amadeus partnership in Middle East

Amadeus and Seera Group have strengthened their partnership to drive technological innovation in the Middle East.

Seera Group works closely with Amadeus to strengthen its online business further, integrating digital touch-points across all its operations, including its flagship corporate and government travel business, elaa.

As the travel tech provider across Seera’s diverse portfolio of services, Amadeus brings cutting edge innovation and state-of-the-art tech tools that enhance customer service standards.

In other highlights of the successful partnership, Amadeus is supporting Seera Group in expanding its omni-channel consumer travel business, Almosafer, across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and beyond, in addition to the ongoing digitisation of booking services for corporate and government travel via elaa.

Seera will implement the latest Amadeus solutions relating to hotel content, virtual credit card payment capabilities, fare optimisation solutions and content via New Distribution Capability connectivity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group will also implement new products by Amadeus to enhance operational efficiency.

Abdullah Al-Dawood, group chief executive of Seera Group, said: “We pioneered the digitisation of travel and tourism services in the region to bring enhanced customer service standards that meet the aspirations of today’s travellers.

“Across all our businesses, we have integrated digital solutions that have created added value for our customers while enabling us to achieve more productivity.

“Amadeus is a valued tech partner, bringing an exceptional breadth of innovative solutions that strengthened our online presence.

“We will continue to work together to innovate tech-travel solutions in line with our focus on omni-channel customer experience.”

Seera Group is considered Saudi Arabia’s Leading Business Travel Agency by voters at the World Travel Awards.