SeaWorld Howl-O-Scream Voted #1 Best Theme Park Halloween Event by USA TODAY

Sinister scares are everywhere at SeaWorld Howl-O-Scream, recently named the #1 Best Theme Park Halloween Event by USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

SeaWorld Howl-O-Scream was voted to the top by theme park enthusiasts and fans of fear across the country. Howl-O-Scream events in Orlando, San Antonio and San Diego boast menacing scare zones, terrifying haunted houses, signature shows and more horrifying fun throughout the three SeaWorld parks. Howl-O-Scream takes place on select dates now through October 31. For a limited-time, guests can save on tickets during a Howl-O-Scream Slash Sale.

“We are very excited about this year’s Howl-O-Scream with each of our parks offering terrifying haunted houses, signature shows and scare zones, including several new additions to the lineup,” said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment. “Whether it’s conquering one of our award-winning coasters, braving a sinister haunted house, watching the Monster Stomp show, or enjoying one of our signature drinks at our themed bars; there’s no other Halloween event like Howl-O-Scream.”

Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando

This year, Howl-O-Scream is back with vengeance at SeaWorld Orlando, as the park is offering a bigger and more terrifying line-up for 2023 featuring all-new houses, seven scare zones, three live shows and five themed bars that will make guests scream in fright. At the scariest haunt in town, guests will be immersed in terror as they may find themselves in horrifying houses, eager to escape. Howl-O-Scream Orlando is a separately ticketed event. Right now, guests can save over 60% on Howl-O-Scream tickets during a limited-time Slash Sale. Tickets start at $44.99.

Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld San Antonio

At SeaWorld San Antonio, Howl-O-Scream has transformed the peaceful park guests once knew into something sinister. During Texas’ biggest and scariest Halloween event, nightfall has awakened hundreds of creatures roaming terror-tories and lurking the halls of haunted houses (all free with park admission). Howl-O-Scream resurfaces with an all-new haunted house, Bunny Bradley’s Ice Cream Shoppe that serves up twisted treats that have been sprinkled with “special ingredients”, plus five additional haunted houses, seven frightful terror-tories, five BOOze bars, and menacing shows, like the all-new Sirens Song. Howl-O-Scream San Antonio is included with park admission. For a limited-time, guests who purchase a 2024 season pass receive free admission for the rest of 2023, including unlimited access to Howl-O-Scream.

Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld San Diego

SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream features the most haunted houses, scares and screams in San Diego. The screamtastic event is full of never-before-seen haunted houses, scare zones, vile vignettes and live performances. New reimagined haunted houses fuel your worst nightmares, including the 3D Circus of the Damned, where fears will come to life in a chaotic cursed circus. Halloween fans can expect new sounds, lighting, special effects, more scare performers, and more surprises at every turn. Howl-O-Scream San Diego is a separately ticketed event. Right now, save over 50% during a limited-time slash sale. Tickets start at $39.99.

Parental discretion is advised as Howl-O-Scream contains amplified scares that may not be suitable for children.