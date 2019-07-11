Norwegian strengthens partnership with eDreams Odigeo

Norwegian and eDreams Odigeo have strengthened their partnership, creating additional services and values for their joint customers.

The close partnership between the two companies will provide travellers booking their trips on eDreams, Opodo, GO Voyages and Travellink with greater access to Norwegian’s fares, offers, and ancillary services.

Norwegian will benefit from eDreams Odigeo’s unique industry and consumer insights, leading AI and personalisation capabilities, as well as allowing the airline to reach a greater number of travellers from across the online travel agency’s network spanning 46 markets.

Lars Sande, senior vice president of sales and distribution, Norwegian, said: “As a growing global airline, partnerships with companies such as eDreams Odigeo and its leading travel brands are integral to our business.

“It is vital to keep costs low and offer affordable fares to all our customers; through this collaboration, more travellers will be able to gain access to and benefit from our services.”

Norwegian revolutionised long-haul affordable travel with the launch of the airline’s first transatlantic routes in 2013, recently Norwegian overtook established competitors to become the number one foreign airline to serve the New York City region and the biggest European carrier at Los Angeles International Airport.

Pablo Caspers, chief air supply officer at eDreams Odigeo, said: “This new partnership builds on our existing collaboration with Norwegian, and will help enhance our service and offering to our joint customers.

“Our objective is to offer convenience and choice to all our customers, working closely with our 660 airline partners to ensure we are offering the best prices, personalised content and accessible travel to all.”