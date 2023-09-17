Scandic Unveils Intentions for the Launch of Two Additional Hotels in Helsinki

Scandic Hotels has recently entered into a contractual agreement aimed at inaugurating two novel lodging establishments within the vibrant cityscape of Helsinki.

These architectural endeavors are anticipated to reach their completion phase by the year 2028.

In this endeavor, the Scandic Group will bestow the city with the Scandic Go hotel, boasting an impressive 232 rooms, and the Scandic hotel, comprising 227 elegantly appointed chambers. These establishments will constitute an integral component of an innovative urban development project christened as “Garden Helsinki,” strategically nestled a mere two kilometers away from the bustling heart of the metropolis.

The Scandic Go establishment, distinguished as the group’s economy-oriented brand, is slated to make its maiden foray into the Finnish market, marking a significant milestone in its expansion endeavors. In contrast, the Scandic hotel will offer a multifaceted experience, replete with state-of-the-art meeting facilities, capable of accommodating up to 250 individuals. Additionally, it will feature a stylish bar and an inviting restaurant area, promising to elevate the guest experience.

Construction activities are slated to commence in 2024, culminating in the creation of a vibrant precinct that transcends the confines of conventional lodging. This ambitious project will encompass a colossal events and sports arena, coveted office spaces, an eclectic array of retail establishments, diverse dining options, and even residential apartments, rendering it a multifunctional urban haven.

Jens Mathiesen, the esteemed President and CEO of the Scandic Hotels Group, emphasized the escalating demand for accommodations, catering to a diverse spectrum of travelers, spanning both business and leisure segments, throughout the year. He highlighted the Scandic Group’s unwavering commitment to fortify its presence in sought-after urban hubs exhibiting substantial growth potential.

Mathiesen articulated:

“The Helsinki region is expected to generate about 5 million hotel nights from 2026, which is why establishing these two hotels is an important milestone in our growth strategy,”

Furthermore, it is imperative to note that these forthcoming hotels are meticulously conceived to prioritize sustainability. They are slated to earn esteemed certifications such as the Nordic Swan Ecolabel, which stands as the official eco-certification for the Nordic nations. In addition to this, international accolades such as LEED or BREEAM will also be diligently pursued, underscoring the Scandic Group’s unwavering commitment to environmental consciousness and responsible construction practices.