SAUDIA LAUNCHES NEW BUSINESS CLASS SEAT AT THE ARABIAN TRAVEL MARKET

Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) has unveiled its latest state-of-the-art business seat at the annual Arabian Travel Market (ATM), in Dubai. Visitors to SAUDIA’s booth will have the opportunity to experience the VantageSOLO suite, which will be fitted on the airline’s new Airbus A321 XLR aircraft.

The VantageSOLO suite provides significantly more privacy than previous business class seats, with a privacy shield around the back and an additional door at the aisle. The spacious seats can be reclined fully into bed mode, whilst the suite also features an 18” screen for enhanced viewing, and increased storage space.

SAUDIA CEO, Captain Ibrahim Koshy, said: “At SAUDIA we are deeply committed to finding new and innovative ways to further enhance our renowned guest experience. We firmly believe that the VantageSOLO suite represents the epitome of comfort, privacy and luxury. Our new business class offering is the embodiment of SAUDIA’s dedication to constantly evolving its products and services to deliver a superior customer journey underpinned by the very latest technological developments.”

The new Airbus A321 XLR aircraft will cover destinations across Europe, the Indian subcontinent and Africa including Milan, Barcelona, Brussels, Rome, the Maldives, and Dakar.

In addition to the launch of VantageSOLO suite, SAUDIA has announced its new economy class seat, the z400. The seat will feature a 13” screen and a generous seat recline.

ADVERTISEMENT

SAUDIA’s stand is in Hall 4 of the Dubai World Trade Center, stand number ME4310, at the Arabian Travel Market.