SAUDIA AND KUWAIT AIRWAYS SIGN CODESHARE AGREEMENT

Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA), the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait Airways, the national carrier of the State of Kuwait announce a codeshare agreement, which provides enhanced connections and convenience to guests of both airlines, in a signing ceremony that took place in SAUDIA’s headquarter in Jeddah.

As part of its codeshare cooperation, each airline will place the other airline’s marketing code on its flights operated between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait and other routes with the alliance; the agreement will come into effect after obtaining all approvals. Both airlines agreed to expand all kinds of Interline Cooperation and the implementation is expected during the Summer Season 2023.

The codeshare will further promote bilateral and strategic partnership for the benefit of both airlines, enabling them to offer more competitive and cost-effective services that will allow their guests to enjoy a better travelling experience. The new Codeshare partnership will strengthen and take to new heights the cordial commercial long-standing relationship existing between SAUDIA and Kuwait Airways.

SAUDIA has been carrying guests between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait by operating four daily flights.

Similarly, Kuwait Airways has been serving passengers on this route and operating six daily flights between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Guests may expect to gain all the benefits of codeshare flights including seamless connectivity, baggage transfer and the convenience of having their entire journey managed by one airline from the purchasing of tickets to the arrival at their final destination. Furthermore, guests of both airlines will enjoy increased alternative flight options across each other’s network.

SAUDIA CEO, Captain Ibrahim Koshy said: “We are delighted to partner with Kuwait Airways and give their guests the opportunity to experience SAUDIA’s world-renowned hospitality onboard. We look forward to further growing our relationship with this important partner and offer a better value proposition for guests, with more seamless travel experiences”.

Eng. Maen Razouqi, Chief Executive Officer of Kuwait Airways stated, “We welcome SAUDIA as our Strategic Codeshare partner. The new beginning of this Codeshare partnership will support Kuwait Airways and SAUDIA operations between the two countries, beyond routes and allow more travel options, facilities for the public as well as seamless transfer for both their Business and leisure travel. Passengers will be able to book directly on these flights through our offices, website, application and agents’ reservation system. This strategic partnership envelopes Kuwait Airways transformation Beyond Excellence program that keeps the customers comfort and convenience always in the forefront of any business decision. We aim in providing the best expanded network choice to our customers either organically or through your partnerships with esteemed airlines like Saudi. Furthermore, this Codeshare Partnership will not only enhance the relationship between the two airlines but also the strong relationship between the two brotherly States, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. On this occasion, I would like to thank Captain Ibrahim Koshy, SAUDIA CEO and both the teams for their efforts in making this Codeshare/Interline Agreements effective.

Both Kuwait Airways and SAUDIA are also working on incorporating the Frequent Flyer Program for codeshare flights , so that guests can be rewarded with the benefits of such programs. Further, both airlines anticipate exploring other avenues for future mutual cooperation and expansion of their partnership.”

As part of its commitment to the Kingdom’s National Tourism Strategy, SAUDIA connects guests from more than 100 destinations around the world to the Kingdom via its state-of-the-art hub at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and other key stations around the Kingdom.

SAUDIA has reiterated its commitment to providing best-in-class services and launching new routes to bring the world to Saudi Arabia as part of the ‘Wings of Vision 2030.’ The carrier recently expanded its global network with new services to Kano in Nigeria, Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, Beijing in the Republic of China, Gatwick Airport and Birmingham in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Djibouti, Nice in France, and Johannesburg in South Africa.

Similarly, Kuwait Airways is committed in providing best-in-class services as it expands its network and product offerings, most recently adding 14 destinations in summer schedule to Athens in Greece, Antalya in Turkey, Nice in France, and Malaga in Spain.