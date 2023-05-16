King Saud University Signs a Partnership Agreement with flynas

King Saud University signed a strategic partnership agreement with flynas, the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, to sponsor the University’s Distinguished and Talented Students Program.

The agreement provides the framework for cooperation between the two parties, where flynas will be the official sponsor of the ‘Distinguished and Talented Students Program’ at King Saud University, contributing to enhancing the capabilities of students and faculty members and enabling them to participate in international scientific conferences, scientific competitions, and specialized workshops, through traveling on flynas flights that connect a network of more than 70 international and domestic destinations. The agreement also includes practical training for engineering and information technology students in flynas departments and units.

The agreement was signed at the headquarters of King Saud University by the Dean of Student Affairs at the University, Prof. Dr. Ali Aldalbahi, and the Chief of Shared Services Officer at flynas, Asma Hamdan.

On this occasion, Dr. Aldalbahi said: “This agreement expresses the university’s keenness to provide its distinguished and talented students with new learning resources and high-level training opportunities in engineering and information technology. We thank flynas for their cooperation and care for the outstanding, distinguished, and talented students at King Saud University.”

For her part, Asma Hamdan stressed that the agreement reflects flynas’ commitment to adopting initiatives of sustainable impact on society in the Kingdom. She said: “We are proud to sign an agreement to sponsor the ‘Distinguished and Talented Students Program’ with King Saud University, the largest and most prestigious university in the Kingdom. The agreement will contribute to enhancing the knowledge transfer from various sources around the world to polish the capabilities of students and faculty members, which aligns with flynas objectives to support national talents and institutions in the Kingdom”.

