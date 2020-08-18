Sandals offers guests chance to book 2023 break

Sandals and Beaches Resorts’ UK tour operator, Unique Caribbean Holidays, has started selling 2023 holidays through its call centre and booking system.

Agents can now book hotel-only holidays for clients in all destinations that Sandals and Beaches Resorts operate in including Jamaica, Barbados, Grenada, Antigua, St Lucia, the Bahamas and Turks & Caicos.

Flight-inclusive packages are also bookable until December next year, with ATOL and ABTA protection.

Packages are also bound by new cancellation refund policies if flights are no longer operational.

Simon Foster, deputy managing director, Unique Caribbean Holidays, explained: “We’ve taken a proactive approach to developing our system and trying to instil consumer confidence during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are always trying to find new ways to innovate and this latest addition means that agents can now book package holidays for their customers up to the end of 2022 and holidays without flights until July 2023 – three years in advance.

“We hope that this will reassure clients and give them the opportunity to plan their holidays even further ahead.”

More Information

Sandals is considered the World’s Leading All-Inclusive Company by voters at the World Travel Awards.