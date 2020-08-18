Wizz Air to open base at Gatwick airport

Wizz Air has confirmed a new base at Gatwick Airport, a third for the low-cost carrier in the UK.

The airline will allocate one Airbus A321 aircraft to the south London hub and launch four new routes to leisure destinations in Greece, Italy, Spain and Malta from October.

Wizz already operates from Luton and Doncaster Sheffield.

The airline started flying from Gatwick in 2016, and since then has carried almost one million passengers.

With the creation of a new base at Gatwick, the low-cost carrier will offer passengers even more affordable travel opportunities, with 450,000 seats per annum on sale on its new routes to popular holiday destinations including Athens (Greece), Naples (Italy), Lanzarote (Spain) and Malta for the remainder of the year.

This announcement follows the recent expansion at Doncaster Sheffield, its first regional base, where the airline will allocate one Airbus A321 aircraft and launch seven new routes to destinations including Alicante, Malaga, Larnaca, Faro, Lublin, Kosice and Suceava in October.

Stewart Wingate, chief executive at Gatwick Airport, said: “This is encouraging news for Gatwick, particularly at a time when the industry has been so negatively impacted by Covid-19.

“Having a new aircraft based at Gatwick underpins the resilience of our business for the long-term and ensures we continue to offer our passengers great choice.

“This is a welcome indication of the positive conversations we are having with airlines - both existing and new - about securing Gatwick’s future.”