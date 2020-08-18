Etihad offers new travel options with expanded AccesRail deal

Etihad Airways has expanded its partnership with AccesRail.

The partnership allows customers to book train and coach tickets in Europe in conjunction with their air fare using the airline’s online booking platform, or through their travel agency.

Guests can connect to and from their international flights to rail routes operated by major European railway companies using the airline’s ‘EY’ code, including an expanded network of seven rail routes on Germany’s Deutsche Bahn from Frankfurt Main Airport.

The partnership with AccesRail has also been extended to the United Kingdom to include 16 destinations westbound from London Heathrow on Great Western Railway, and subject to final government approval, to 28 cities across Italy on the country’s primary rail operator, Trenitalia.

The expansion will also see additional inter-city coach services in the United Kingdom operated by National Express to 28 major British towns and cities from London Heathrow, and five from Manchester Airport.

Ali Saleh, Etihad Airways vice president alliances and partnerships, said: “This is a tremendous product, which provides convenient rail or coach connections at some of our key gateways in Europe, enabling customers to commence their Etihad journey from multiple domestic points with the best fares available, all on the same itinerary and ticket.

“As we aim to personalise the guest experience in-flight by providing more choice and greater customisation, we continue to source more strategic partnerships which will mirror this on the ground, giving options and benefits to the many who choose to travel with us in Europe.

“We soon hope to expand the partnership with AccesRail to more continents.”

Etihad Airways has operated a similar agreement with France’s SNCF, providing codeshare services to 20 destinations on the French domestic rail network from the airline’s Paris gateway.