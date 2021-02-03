Sandals honours founder with new tourism scholarship

Sandals executive chairman, Adam Stewart, has announced the Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart Tourism & Hospitality Scholarship.

The programme is designed to develop the next generation of Caribbean tourism leaders in honour of the late Sandals founder.

“My father fiercely believed in the power of possibility; he understood and celebrated the ability of people to rise above their potential and accomplish great things,” said Adam Stewart.

“This scholarship’s core mission is to ensure a strong future for the Caribbean hotel industry by fuelling the talent pipeline with opportunity – a true reflection of my father’s passion for the region and its potential.

“That’s why I am delighted to honour his memory and the example he set by empowering our team members to dream big and dream bright.”

Funded through contributions raised by the Sandals Foundation, the brand’s non-profit philanthropic arm aimed at making a difference in the lives of the Caribbean people, the scholarship is available to full-time team members who will be evaluated based on their financial needs, personal attributes and success in their current role.

Working alongside the esteemed Sandals Corporate University and in partnership with local colleges and universities, recipients of the scholarship will be eligible to receive funding for up to a four-year college programme in hospitality and tourism.

Applications will be accessible through the SCU starting in June.

“When we launched the Sandals Foundation in 2009, we did so to put a formal face to the philanthropic efforts my father championed since he opened the doors of Sandals Montego Bay in 1981.

“It’s my honour now to ‘formalise’ this scholarship in his name, cementing his passion for mentorship and his profound desire to elevate the promise of the Caribbean,” said Stewart.

