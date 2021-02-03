JW Marriott Hotel Shanghai Fengxian opens in China

JW Marriott Hotel Shanghai Fengxian has opened, becoming the fiftieth Marriott International hotel to open in the city.

Located on Hangzhou Bay in the Fengxian seaside district, just an hour’s drive south of metropolitan Shanghai, the new hotel promises to be a sophisticated and luxurious.

“We are delighted to celebrate the opening of the 50th property in Shanghai, a testament to the phenomenal growth of Marriott International in this region,” said Henry Lee, president, Greater China, Marriott International.

“Across Greater China, there are now over 400 Marriott hotels spanning 23 brands in more than 90 cities, indicating our confidence in the strong growth of the travel market in China.

“We look forward to expanding our portfolio further, and to offer distinctive and personalized experiences to travellers here.”

Fengxian is a suburban district south of Shanghai known for its rustic beachfront areas, national forest park and the old town itself, a popular weekend destination for Shanghai residents.

JW Marriott Hotel Shanghai Fengxian overlooks the nearby Jianhai Lake, a wetland that connects Huangpu River and the East Sea.

Designed by international design company PLD, the hotel’s style narrative is inspired by its natural surroundings, with its exterior imagined as the legendary Roc bird.

Dining options at JW Marriott Hotel Shanghai Fengxian include three distinctive restaurants and a bar, with menus featuring freshly harvested produce from the hotel’s own onsite garden, JW Garden.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome this new addition of JW Marriott in Shanghai, the fourth JW Marriott to open in this world-class city,” said Jennie Toh, vice president, brand marketing and brand management, Asia Pacific, Marriott International.

“With 19 distinctive brands operating in Shanghai, we are poised to offer endless choices and curated experiences for every guest through the breadth of our portfolio.”