Saint Lucia woos guests with new ad campaign

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority continues to welcome people back to the island with the release of the second video in the ‘She is Saint Lucia…Let Her Inspire You’ series.

The new film aims to inspire more visitors as it showcases the destination as the ideal getaway for winter sunshine.

Saint Lucia has been commended as one of the safest places in the world to visit.

It currently has the lowest rates of Covid-19 in the Caribbean, with no active cases.

The new video features a range of experiences available once more to visitors.

As part of the phased reopening of tourism, new attractions and activities such as the mud baths at the Sulphur Springs, horse-riding and diving are now open to guests.

The uplifting short film is central to a broader marketing campaign and will also be used as a 30-second TV advert, the second in a year, running across Sky TV.

Digital advertising and social media will underpin the TV, on major sites including the Mail Online, Guardian and Telegraph and news portals MSN and Yahoo.

Throughout the video, clips of Saint Lucia’s unique experiences appear against the backdrop of its stunning landscape to build interest and excitement in the destination.

St Lucia minister of tourism, Dominic Fedee, said: “We have been heartened and humbled with the positive response to reopening our borders again to visitors.

“To date, we have welcomed more than 6,000 holidaymakers, who have been kept safe and had a wonderful time.

“Our first video had a message of reassurance.

“Now it is time to build on that and inspire travellers by reminding them of the unique experiences that our beautiful island has to offer once more.

“We continue to diligently work to support our local citizens and our tourism partners and look forward to the season ahead.”