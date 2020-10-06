Maldives launches UK publicity push

The Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) has launched an outdoor campaign in major parts of the UK to promote the destination as a safe haven for travellers in the new travel environment.

The move follows the reopening of the Maldives’ borders on July 15th, and gradual return to market of properties across the country.

During this two-month long campaign, the Maldives will be promoted in the most prominent areas of London, including Kensington roadside, Waterloo station, Westfield London shopping centre, Liverpool Street Station, Blackfriars Station, Cannon Street Station, City Thameslink Station and Fenchurch Street Station.

Among these locations, Waterloo station screen is the largest indoor digital screen in Europe and is a major railway and underground station in London, as well as the busiest bus station in the UK.

The key objective of this campaign is to reassure tourists in the UK that the Maldives remains a safe and secure destination to travel to post Covid-19, due to its unique geographical formation and one-island-one-resort concept.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, the campaign aims to showcase the Maldives as an ideal choice for long-haul travel and will guarantee brand exposure to a large number of UK consumers, inspiring them to choose the Maldives as their next holiday destination.

The photos and publications showcased in the campaign will present the Maldives as a country with geographically isolated islands which will provide a safe environment for potential future holidaymakers.

Moreover, a list of exciting activities tourists can experience on their holiday in the Maldives will also be highlighted throughout the campaign.

With the UK being one of the leading markets in terms of arrivals to the Maldives post border reopening, MMPRC continues in its efforts in popularising the destination within the market.

In this regard, several marketing and promotional activities have been planned for the remaining months of the year including campaigns with several online and digital travel trade media and leading OTAs.

Prior to the lockdown in March, a total of 7,288 visitors from the UK arrived in the Maldives this year whereas there has been an arrival of 1,587 tourists from the UK since the border reopened on July 15th.

More Information

The Maldives is considered the World’s Leading Beach Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Find out more on the official website.