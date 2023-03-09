Collaboration to drive transformation to sustainable solutions across the sector

The Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Hospitality and Tourism Task Force announced today its founding members and new partnerships, which includes 14 global hospitality companies and three leading sustainability and inter-governmental development organisations. The Task Force will drive more sustainable actions in the sector.

Founding members include:

Glenn Mandziuk, CEO of the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance and Co-chair of Sustainable Markets Initiative Hospitality and Tourism Task Force

Xenia zu Hohenlohe, Co-founding Partner of the Considerate Group and Co-chair of Sustainable Markets Initiative Hospitality and Tourism

Keith Barr, CEO of IHG Hotels & Resorts

Sebastien Bazin, CEO of Accor

Jorg Bockler, CEO of Dorint Hotels & Resorts

Anthony Capuano, President and CEO of Marriott International, Inc.

Katerina Giannouka, CEO of Jumeirah Group

Federico J. González, CEO of Radisson Hotel Group

Marloes Knippenberg, CEO of Kerten Hospitality

Chris Nassetta, President and CEO of Hilton

Karl-Heinz Pawlizki, CEO of Arabella Hospitality

Tim Rumney, CEO of BWH Hotel Group GB

Sonu Shivdasani, Founder, CEO and Joint Creative Director of Soneva

Gloria Fluxà Thienemann, Vice-Chairman & Chief Sustainability Officer at Iberostar Group

Sustainability partners and inter-governmental development organisations include:

Suzanne Neufang, CEO of the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA)

Julia Simpson, President and CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC)

Zoritsa Urosevic, Executive Director of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO)

The Task Force, announced last year at COP15 in Montreal, Canada, is aligned with the Sustainable Market Initiative’s Terra Carta which provides a roadmap for the private sector to accelerate the transition to a sustainable future. One that harnesses the power of Nature combined with the transformative power, innovation, and resources of the private sector.

It is co-chaired by the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance’s Chief Executive Officer, Glenn Mandziuk, and the Considerate Group’s Co-founding Partner, Xenia zu Hohenlohe. The Task Force will support efforts that create leadership and collaboration in the hospitality and tourism industry, in the pursuit of tangible, scalable and practical sustainable solutions. This may include building momentum for more transformative solutions in the sectors’ value and supply chain.

The Task Force aims to leverage existing infrastructure to discover and learn how the industry can accelerate pathways to sustainability making a greater impact. The Task Force members will work collectively to identify and pursue delivery of opportunities to reduce carbon and environmental footprint. The aim is to deliver standardised measurement tools to enable hotels to understand impact and prioritise action on carbon emissions, water, waste and biodiversity and natural capital.



A focus of the Task Force includes research and other sustainable solutions for industry leads, staff, and supply chains to support innovation through system and design thinking. It will support roadmaps for industry-level transition supporting sector focus on achieving net zero before 2050. It aims for the industry to embed water stewardship into decision-making, embed circularity and support zero waste to landfill, including addressing single-use plastics, food waste, and support for biodiversity efforts and regeneration on land and below water. The Task Force also recognises the need to improve access to clean technologies and renewable energy across the sector and in company member operations.

By utilising the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance’s existing committees and research, alongside the expertise of sustainability and hospitality partners, this collaboration will maximise the collective experience and thought leadership of these networks and enhance alignment.

Glenn Mandziuk, CEO, Sustainable Hospitality Alliance and Co-chair of the Sustainable Markets Initiative Hospitality and Tourism Task Force, said: “I welcome our founding members who bring their expertise and knowledge to help build a more sustainable future for the hospitality and tourism industry. By galvanising the conversation around sustainability, we can drive practical and tangible solutions, to push innovation and address the challenges the industry faces. The Task Force aims to collaborate not only with each other, but other Task Forces. With far-reaching value and supply chains, the hospitality and tourism industry are in a unique position to engage and have cross-sector influence. I look forward to working with our members and hope to welcome more leaders to the Hospitality and Tourism Task Force as the industry focuses on pathways to accelerate sustainability.”

Xenia zu Hohenlohe, Co-founding Partner, the Considerate Group and Co-chair of the Sustainable Markets Initiative Hospitality and Tourism Task Force said: “I am very encouraged by the level of commitment and leadership of the founding members, to our purpose of bringing this industry together with other sectors, already active as part of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, to build a more sustainable future. The hospitality and tourism industry can play a pivotal role, given its crossover with so many other sectors, such as aviation, asset management, shipping, buildings, to mention but a few, in this process. Hence this task force is also key to ensuring maximum alignment in our efforts to overcoming the common challenges our societies and companies face when it comes to climate change. I am honoured to co-chair this group of highly professional and dedicated CEO’s and partners.”