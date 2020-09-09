Saint Lucia reopens latest attractions post-Covid-19

As Saint Lucia continues to welcome back tourists, new experiences and excursions are to be reopened in time for the winter sun holiday season.

With holidaymakers looking for overseas sunshine in safe destinations, they can continue to be reassured that Saint Lucia is successfully managing Covid-19 rates.

The lowest across the region, the island has seen only 26 cases to date and no deaths.

It currently has no active cases.

As the island follows its phased re-opening programme, a number of activities are now open, including Atlantic Shores, Rainforest Adventures, Sulphur Springs and Gros Piton Trail.

Over the next few weeks they will be joined by Latille Falls, Lushan Country Life and Balenbouche Estate, with Toraille Waterfalls to follow in December.

Since commercial flights began on July 9th, Saint Lucia has safely welcomed more than 6,000 visitors.

Visitors can already stay in up to two Covid-19-certified properties for the duration of their stay, which will offer varied experiences across the island.

Guests staying at Covid-19-certified properties can take part in various water-based activities like scuba diving and sailing, following the protocols put in place at their hotel.

There are currently 20 such hotels, with more re-opening in the coming months.

“As the weather in the UK changes, many people will be looking for destinations further afield, with sunshine and warm weather, but they also want reassurance that the destination is safe. Saint Lucia a perfect choice with a range of Covid-19 certified hotels and experiences that means visitors can have a relaxing, safe and fun holiday,” said St Lucia minister of tourism, Dominic Fedee.

More Information

For the latest on Saint Lucia’s Covid-19 response, as well as all protocols and details of requirements prior to entry, visit the official website.