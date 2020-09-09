Cunard opens booking for 2022 World Voyage

A new 2022 World Voyage from Cunard on the illustrious Queen Mary 2 has gone on sale.

During the trip, the iconic ocean liner will make calls to Greece, Dubai, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Australia and Bali, Abu Dhabi, Oman, Italy and Portugal.

Sailings through the Suez Canal feature on both the outbound journey and return.

Cunard president, Simon Palethorpe, said: “Our guests have told us they want memorable destinations which combine intrinsic glamour and heritage.

“This unique programme spans 16 countries, offering a combined 33 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, which we hope will combine the perfect blend of exploration on shore and relaxation on board.”

The 104-night voyage sets sail from Southampton on January 10th, 2022, and returns on in late April.

It will include overnight stops in Haifa, Dubai, Hong Kong, Sydney and Singapore, plus a late-night departure from Colombo.

Palethorpe continued, “This 104-night voyage can be split into six sectors and booked individually, which is tailored to those who want to fully immerse themselves in the Cunard experience for just a portion of the journey.

“Guests on board will be able to take advantage of a multitude of luxurious offerings whether they want to be entertained, learn something new, get active or simply relax, while the ambience throughout the ship is warm, friendly and inclusive.”