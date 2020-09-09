Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi opens to first guests

Rising above Tokyo’s oldest neighbourhood and just steps away to the Imperial Palace, the all-new Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi is now open.

Located in the heart of this exciting city’s most prominent financial district, Otemachi is home to the headquarters of various corporations and multinationals.

There are endless opportunities to walk amid the palace gardens and greenspaces, wander nearby charming streets, and get in touch with contemporary culture through art, architecture and cuisine.

With direct access to the major subway hub of Otemachi Station, and just a short walk from the main rail terminal of Tokyo Station, the hotel provides the very best of this dynamic capital city within reach.

“We are delighted to welcome guests to the third Four Seasons in Japan, a truly stunning property that reflects Tokyo’s captivating contrast of modern innovation and honoured traditions.

“In collaboration with our remarkable partners at Mitsui Fudosan Resort Management, Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi will deliver next-generation luxury through its combination of design, service, wellness experiences and culinary artistry by award-winning chefs,” said Christian Clerc, president of Four Seasons Global Operations.

Four Seasons is housed on the highest floors of the new 39-storey tower designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill.

Inside, lead designer Jean-Michel Gathy of Denniston has created spaces inspired by a uniquely Japanese aesthetic and the panoramic views of the city in every direction - including Mount Fuji on a clear day - with a modern vibe characterised by clean lines and soft textures, relaxed colour palettes, inspiring artworks and open spaces.

Florals by Tokyo native Namiko Kajitani of zero two Three enhances the sensory experience and breathes new life to modern day Ikebana.

“In Japan, the art of hospitality is known as omotenashi; here at Four Seasons, it’s how we take care of our guests every day around the world,” said general manager Andrew De Brito, who leads a team of 285 dedicated and highly trained professional staff.

“Whether staying with us for business or enjoying a family staycation, meeting close friends for drinks or taking a much-needed break in our spa, at Four Seasons our utmost priority is the health and safety of our guests in an environment that is enjoyable, and memorable.”