S Hotels Turns to IDeaS to Drive Demand and Increase Profitability

Luxury hotel group selects IDeaS to obtain greater levels of forecast accuracy and enhanced daily pricing optimisation

IDeaS, a SAS company, the world’s leading provider of hotel revenue management software and services, announced the luxury hotel group S Hotels has implemented its software to enhance the profitability of three key properties in Thailand.

The hotels - Santiburi Koh Samui, SAii Phi Phi Island Village, SAii Laguna Phuket – will implement IDeaS G3 Revenue Management System (RMS) to provide greater levels of forecast accuracy, enhanced daily pricing optimisation by room type, and automated common pricing tasks, enabling the group’s revenue team to focus on revenue strategy.

Driving higher retail demand - S Hotels will utilise IDeaS G3 RMS to drive higher retail demand, which offers greater levels of profitability for the hotel group. Coupled with a comprehensive digital marketing strategy, S Hotels expects its new approach to revenue management will double revenue from its own booking channels in the next year compared with pre-pandemic levels.

Evaluating demand fluctuations - IDeaS G3 RMS automatically evaluates demand fluctuations and competitive changes to help hoteliers deploy optimal pricing and inventory control decisions. The system continually learns and adapts to how pricing and controls impact booking patterns and demand to improve outputs and drive revenues for hotels.

Automating overall revenue management strategy - Automation is central to S Hotels’ overall revenue management strategy. The group recognises the need to adapt quickly to changing market dynamics and free up its revenue managers so they can focus on value-added tasks.

Nicolas Durand, vice president of revenue strategy and partnership, S Hotels and Resorts, said: “As a rapidly growing hotel group, we are focused on best practice solutions that can optimise hotel operations and deliver superior guest experiences. We have adopted IDeaS G3 RMS across key properties in Thailand to enhance our approach to dynamic pricing and increase profitability.”

Jurgen Ortelee, managing director of APAC, IDeaS, said: “In a recovering travel market, hotel groups need to focus on driving demand from the most profitable channels. IDeaS is excited to be working with S Hotels to automate key revenue management tasks so that the group can enhance pricing by room type, ultimately helping attract the right guest at the right price.”

