S Hotels and Resorts hosts the “Nice to Sea You Weekend Concerts

Six top Thai acts will play live at Santiburi Koh Samui and SAii Phi Phi Island Village this October and November

S Hotels and Resorts PCL, the global hospitality company from Singha Estate PCL, will bring positive vibes to the pure shores of southern Thailand as it hosts the “Nice to Sea You Weekend Concerts”, an upbeat music festival series created to thank local residents for their enduring support and to celebrate the start of Thailand’s first full high season for almost three years.

These vibrant concerts will give guests the chance to see some of Thailand’s biggest and best music acts up-close, as they perform live in two beautiful beachside settings: Santiburi Koh Samui and SAii Phi Phi Island Village.

Santiburi Koh Samui has been one of Thailand’s finest luxury resorts for the last three decades. Now, to mark this family-oriented retreat’s 30th anniversary, S Hotels & Resorts will host the three-day “Nice to Sea You Weekend Concerts” from 14-16 October 2022. Staged in The Beach House, the resort’s chic seafront restaurant, this stylish event will include live sessions from two of Thailand’s hottest singers, Burin Boonvisut and Pod Thanachai, as well as Etc., the five-piece pop-rock band.

SAii Phi Phi Island Village will set the scene for the second three-day festival. The opening of this free-spirited retreat in February 2021 marked the debut of the SAii Resorts brand in Thailand at a time when international travel was still subdued. It quickly became a dream destination for Thai travellers seeking an idyllic and eco-sensitive island escape.

From 4-6 November 2022, guests can come together at SAii Phi Phi Island Village’s beautiful beachfront, close to the Api Restaurant, where three of Thailand’s most popular artists will be performing: Atom Chanakan, Ink Warunthorn, and Nont Tanont. This upbeat occasion will also celebrate the start of high season in southern Thailand, following the reopening of the area’s rejuvenated national marine parks.

“S Hotels & Resort is a proud Thai company, so our local guests have always been at the core of our business. As Thailand prepares for a high season like no other, we thought this would be the perfect time to thank our cherished Thai customers for their unwavering support. Our ‘Nice to Sea You Weekend Concerts’ will see the kingdom’s top artists perform in two of Thailand’s most spectacular seafront settings. I cannot wait to welcome our Thai friends and families to these exclusive events,” said Dirk De Cuyper, CEO, S Hotels & Resorts.

At each of these three-day, three-night concerts, one artist will be playing every evening. Entry will be free to those staying in the resorts and tickets are priced from just THB 1,200 per person for outside guests (only available for the concert at Santiburi Koh Samui) via ThaiTicketMajor or via the hotel’s own website from 10th September onwards.