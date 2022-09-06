The eagerly anticipated Oktoberfest returns after a 2-year break and The Charles Hotel, a Rocco Forte Hotel in Munich is collaborating with the up-and-coming Munich-based traditional costume it-label CocoVero for the first time.

Conveniently located in the vicinity of the Old Botanical Gardens and Karlsplatz, not far from the Theresienwiese, The Charles Hotel is an optimal starting point for fans of the world’s largest folk festival.

Providing the perfect look for the Wiesn are Constanze Schnitzler and Veronika Stork-Jacklbauer, who founded the traditional costume label CocoVero in 2011. Since then, CocoVero has represented perfect, stylish craftsmanship and the use of high-quality materials. Traditional costume pieces are combined with current trends to create long-lasting desired pieces.

The CocoVero MEN’s line brings a breath of fresh air to the typical world of traditional costumes. Tailored, fashionable cuts and high-quality materials characterise the smart-casual look of the men’s line.

For the duration of Oktoberfest, General Manager, Florian Steinmaier, and The Charles Hotel team members in the front office, concierge/guest relations and restaurant will wear creations from CocoVero to bring Bavarian flair to the Anglo-Italian Rocco Forte property.

“We are delighted to have CocoVero, a young and up-and-coming label, as our partner for this year’s Oktoberfest. At The Charles Hotel, we have long cultivated the Oktoberfest tradition and wear our partner’s traditional costume looks during the festival period, which also appeals to our international guests,” says Florian Steinmaier, general manager of The Charles Hotel.

‘We are very proud of our collaboration with The Charles Hotel Munich, which is celebrating the Oktoberfest just as much as we are. We are also happy that The Charles Hotel staff are our brand ambassadors, wearing our collection which fuses tradition with modern elements.’ say Constanze Schnitzler and Veronika Stork-Jacklbauer, founders and owners of CocoVero, about the collaboration.

Those who wish can purchase CocoVero’s creations directly on-site at The Charles Hotel from the 17th of September to the 3rd of October, where selected dirndls and individual traditional costumes for men are available on request in an exclusive showroom.

Decorations dedicated to the occasion and a menu of Bavarian delicacies round out the Oktoberfest offering at The Charles Hotel.