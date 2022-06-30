Ryanair welcomes govt decision for army to support Dublin airport security

Ryanair, Ireland’s favourite airline, welcomed the Irish Govt’s decision to use the Defence Forces to assist with passenger security processing at Dublin Airport until the end of the summer period. This measure will support the hardworking DAA security staff, especially during peak weekend travel and reduce the chances of long queues that passengers have experienced particularly at the start of the summer season.

Ryanair CEO, Eddie Wilson, said:

“Ryanair welcomes the Irish Govt’s decision to use the Defence Forces to support DAA Airport Security. This is a hugely positive step forward for Irish passengers who have had to deal with uncertainty and long delays especially at the start of the summer season.

The Defence Forces will free up 100 of the DAA’s security staff who have done a great job but need the support of the Army particularly at weekends so that passengers and families can get through the airport quickly and enjoy a well-deserved break.”