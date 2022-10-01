Ryanair Announces New Route From Edinburgh To London Stansted

Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, yesterday (30th Sept) announced a new route for its Edinburgh Winter’22 schedule to London Stansted, starting from the 30th of October. This route, which will operate up to 14 times per week, brings Ryanair’s total number of routes to/from Edinburgh for Winter’22 to 57, representing Ryanair’s biggest ever Edinburgh Winter schedule, connecting Edinburgh with top European cities like London, Madrid and Vienna.

With 88 bases and over 3,000 daily flights operating this Winter, Ryanair is driving traffic growth, and recovery across Europe.

To celebrate the announcement of this new route, Ryanair has launched a limited-time seat sale with fares available from just £19.99 for travel from November’22 until the end of January’23, which must be booked by Sunday 2nd October. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness said:

“As Europe’s no. 1 airline, Ryanair is delighted to announce a new route to our Edinburgh Winter’22 schedule operating twice daily to London Stansted. Ryanair now offers over 440 weekly flights across 57 routes, connecting it to some of the biggest cities in Europe such as London, Madrid and Vienna, giving our customers the choice of more destinations than ever before.

Ryanair’s Edinburgh based fleet of 10 aircraft ($1bn total investment), 5 of which are our new more environmentally friendly Boeing 737 8-200 Gamechanger aircraft, will underpin our largest ever Edinburgh Winter schedule. To enable further investment from Ryanair (and other airlines), the UK Government must immediately scrap aviation taxes for all flights, otherwise it will put the UK (an island-based economy) at risk of losing air traffic to competing European countries. Ryanair has already demonstrated its willingness to respond to this and will launch 8 new additional domestic services from April following the halving of the aviation tax on domestics.

To allow our customers and visitors to book their Winter getaway at the lowest possible fares, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from just £19.99 for travel from November’22 until the end of January’23, which must be booked by Sunday 2nd October. Since these fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.”

Kate Sherry, Aviation Director, Edinburgh Airport, said:

“This new route to Stansted puts passengers in good stead for a great deal to London. It was a popular route before the pandemic and we’re sure it’s performance will be capital in the coming months.

“We look forward to seeing further choice for our passengers as we look return back to pre-pandemic passenger levels in 2023.”