RwandAir Strengthens Operations with New Aircraft

RwandAir, the flag carrier of Rwanda, has welcomed two new Boeing 737-800 aircraft to its fleet this August, with one already in operation, boosting the African carrier’s capacity. Alongside the return of some newly serviced aircraft to operations, a third aircraft is expected in Q4 of this year. These additions will significantly enhance service and operations, helping reduce any delays and cancellations for passengers.

The Boeing 737-800s are configured with 12 Business Class and 162 Economy Class seats and will primarily operate on short- and medium-haul routes. Later this year, RwandAir anticipates the delivery of a wide-body Airbus A330-200, further enabling the airline to enhance its long-haul operations between Africa and global destinations.

RwandAir CEO Yvonne Makolo said: “RwandAir is pleased to welcome our newly serviced aircraft back into operation. Together with the arrival of these new aircraft, the strengthened fleet will enable RwandAir to improve reliability, strengthen our schedules, and deliver an even better travel experience to all our passengers.”

The new aircraft additions reinforce RwandAir’s commitment to modernising its fleet and expanding global route networks. The investment in both narrow-body and wide-body aircraft reflects the airline’s strategic focus on intra-Africa travel and its goal to connect Africa to the world.