RWANDAIR ANNOUNCES NEW ZANZIBAR & MOMBASA ROUTE

RwandAir is delighted to announce the launch of its new Zanzibar and Mombasa route, beginning 1 December 2025, just ahead of the winter holidays. The new service will connect Kigali, Rwanda, with two of East Africa’s most sought-after coastal getaways, offering travelers access to stunning beaches, vibrant marine life and world-class leisure experiences.

Flights will operate four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays using a Boeing B737. This route marks RwandAir’s return to Mombasa, where it last operated in 2019, while also adding Zanzibar as a brand-new destination. With this expansion, RwandAir now serves three destinations in Tanzania and two in Kenya.

“Returning to Mombasa and introducing Zanzibar is another step forward in our ambitious growth journey,” said Yvonne Makolo, CEO of RwandAir. “By expanding our East African network, we are strengthening Kigali’s position as a key hub, giving our customers more opportunities to explore the region, while also opening doors for trade,tourism and stronger ties across East Africa.”

As the recent winner of Skytrax’s Best African Regional Airline award, the launch highlights RwandAir’s ongoing commitment to strengthening regional connectivity and enhancing the customer travel experience.

Flight WB 444 will depart Kigali at 9:50 AM, arriving in Zanzibar at 12:50 PM. After a brief stop, the flight will continue onward to Mombasa, departing at 1:40 PM and arriving at 2:35 PM. For the return journey, Flight WB 445 will depart from Mombasa at 5:10 PM, arriving in Zanzibar at 6:05 PM. The flight will then depart Zanzibar at 7:00 PM, with an estimated arrival in Kigali at 8:00 PM.

With its convenient timings, the new route provides seamless travel options for both weekend escapes and extended vacations, ensuring travelers can enjoy the very best of East Africa’s coastal charm.