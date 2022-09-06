RoyalJet Abu Dhabi launches private World Cup flights to Qatar

Premium private aviation company RoyalJet Abu Dhabi has announced match-day flights to Doha.

RoyalJet has “launched these flights for football fans to not only provide for the high demand but also allow fans to travel at their convenient times on match days and return the same day if they wish”, the company said

Mohammed Husain Ahmed, CEO of RoyalJet, said: “We have seen a substantial rise in demand for travel this year, especially when it comes to short haul flights across the GCC. Covid-19 restrictions have eased up and gatherings and global sporting events are now back in action, with the biggest one happening towards the end of this year. We really want to facilitate people to travel to Doha to enjoy and celebrate the event with their friends and families.”

RoyalJet, through its Abu Dhabi and Bermuda entities, owns and/or operates 11 Boeing Business Jets and 3 Bombardier Global 5000/6000 aircraft.