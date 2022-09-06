A paw-some city stay at ME Dubai, Dubai

You can now stay at ME Dubai with your four-legged friend.

In-the-know pet owners can book a dog-friendly stay at ME Dubai, the only hotel designed both inside and out by the late starchitect Dame Zaha Hadid.

Located in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa district, the hotel’s new dog-friendly packages include everything your furry friend needs for a comfortable stay.

Dogs get their own bed, blankets and doggy bowl, while owners will get a stash of bags for cleaning up any mess. The Pooch by ME package also has an optional dog-friendly menu, designed by ME Dubai’s executive chef James Knight-Pacheco. Expect canine-themed dishes such as pup-arrazzi poached chicken and the notorious DOG.

All of the hotel’s suites and rooms are open for doggy stays, with prices for bringing along your pooch set at an additional Dh200 per dog, per night.

Rates from Dh1,650, plus Dh200 per dog per night