Round Hill Hotel reopens to guests in Jamaica

Round Hill Hotel & Villas will reopen to guests today, welcoming them to the renounced Jamaican retreat.

With its reopening, the resort has also unveiled a new partnership with evoJets, bringing private charter aviation services to travellers.

New and returning guests will also be greeted with enhanced health and safety protocols put in place to ensure a safe environment for all, while preserving the spirit of Round Hill.

From the moment guests arrive on island, either by private charter with evoJets or via commercial air, thoughtful precautions will be put into action throughout the entire resort experience, as organised by a new health and safety manager in accordance with government mandates.

Guests will be greeted at the airport by the airport concierge, arrive to the resort via private sanitised transfers and experience a contactless check-in designed for limited face-to-face interactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are thrilled to welcome back guests to Round Hill and reacquaint them with our history, heritage and timeless charm, in a safe and socially distanced manner.

“Our commitment to the health and safety of our guests, staff and residents continues to be our priority and we took considerable steps to enhance the safety measures for all.

“With that, it is our pleasure to also offer private charter services through our new partner evoJets and we are very excited to be working with such an esteemed company,” said Josef Forstmayr, managing director of Round Hill Hotel & Villas.

Guests from the UK may have to wait a little longer, however, with Jamaica having been removed from the quarantine safe list in recent days.

More Information

Round Hill Hotel & Villas is considered the Caribbean’s Leading Villa Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.