United Airlines permanently waives domestic change fees

United Airlines is permanently getting rid of change fees on all standard economy and premium cabin tickets for travel within the United States, effective immediately.

Starting in January, United customers can also fly standby for free on a flight departing the day of their travel regardless of the type of ticket or class of service.

The carrier said this was a first among United States-based carriers.

MileagePlus Premier members can confirm a seat on a different flight on the same day with the same departure and arrival cities as their original ticket if a seat in the same ticket fare class is available.

United is also extending its waiver for new tickets issued through December in order to permit unlimited changes with no fee.

This policy applies to all ticket types issued after March 3rd this year and is valid for domestic and international travel.

“Change is inevitable these days – but it is how we respond to it that matters most.

“When we hear from customers about where we can improve, getting rid of this fee is often the top request,” said Scott Kirby, chief executive of United Airlines.

“Following previous tough times, airlines made difficult decisions to survive, sometimes at the expense of customer service.”

The new change fee policy applies to all standard economy and premium cabin tickets for travel within the United States, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Customers will not be limited in the number of times they adjust their flights.

Watch below as United chief executive Scott Kirby updates passengers on the changes:

