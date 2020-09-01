Aida Cruises delays return until November

Germany-based Aida Cruises has confirmed it now hopes to offer trips from November as the line seeks to return from a Covid-19 enforced suspension of operations.

Due to the pandemic, conditions are currently appropriate in a number of European countries neighbouring on Germany, especially in the north with Norway and Denmark, or the Baltic states.

For many distant destinations outside of Europe, the Germany has also issued a travel warning, or the respective countries have prohibited calls of cruise ships until 2021.

As a result, the company has cancelled its previously announced September cruises and has updated its fall and winter 2020-2021 program.

As the first ship from the Aida fleet to begin sailing, AIDAmar will set a course on November 1st for seven-day voyages to the Canary Islands, a popular destination with German vacationers.

AIDAperla will follow on November 7th, and will take over the travel program originally planned for AIDAnova.

In the western Mediterranean, Aida Cruises will resume sailing operations with AIDAstella on December 12th, where the ship will cast off from Palma, Mallorca, on seven-day cruises to some of the most beautiful cities in the region.

The treasures of the Orient take centre stage during the seven-day AIDAprima cruises that will be offered starting December 11th, from Dubai, and from December 15th from Abu Dhabi, both in the United Arab Emirates.

“Even though it is currently not possible for cruise ships to call at Norway, which is so important for our voyages to the north, we are confident that the first Aida ships from Germany will be able to travel to northern Europe again at the beginning of 2021,” said Felix Eichhorn, president of AIDA Cruises.

AIDA Cruises is in close contact with the responsible authorities and airlines in order to prepare for the restart of its voyages in November and December.