Rosewood Hotels & Resorts Appoints Roland Duerr Managing Director Of Rosewood Munich

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® has appointed Roland Duerr as the managing director of Rosewood Munich, the ultra-luxury hospitality brand’s first property in Germany and sixth in Europe, opening in 2023. A German native with 22 years of international hotel experience, Roland brings both hospitality management expertise and cultural insight to his new role, commencing 1 November 2022.

Roland has been with Rosewood for over 10 years, beginning as the hotel manager of The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York. He is currently managing director of Rosewood Abu Dhabi, where he has been since 2016. Prior to joining Rosewood, Roland had an extensive career in hospitality food and beverage, holding manager positions at Jumeirah Beach Hotel in Dubai, Four Seasons Hotel Berlin, Burj Al Arab in Dubai and Jumeirah Essex House in New York.

“We are looking forward to Roland bringing his talent and expertise to his new role as the managing director of Rosewood Munich,” said Victor Clavell, senior vice president of operations, EMEAC. “The passion, hard work and dedication to the brand he has demonstrated over the past decade will be invaluable as we introduce this exciting new hotel to the German market.”

“We are extremely pleased that with Roland we could win such an outstanding Managing Director for our new flagship in Munich. We are sure that with his skills he will create a completely new hotel experience,” said Karl-Heinz Pawlizki, chief executive officer of Arabella Hospitality. “Rosewood Munich is already the second partner project between Arabella Hospitality and Rosewood Hotels & Resorts®. The two companies will jointly open Rosewood Schloss Fuschl as well in late 2023.”

Housed in two historical buildings comprised of the former headquarters of the State Bank of Bavaria and the adjacent Palais Neuhaus-Preysing, a former grand aristocratic residence, Rosewood Munich will be ideally situated on Kardinal-Faulhaber-Strasse in the heart of the historic city center. The hotel will be within walking distance of several of the city’s most popular sites and destinations, including central Marienplatz square, the Residenz city palace, Bavarian State Opera and the Maximilian and Theatinerstraße shopping districts, as well as world-renowned museums. Rosewood Munich will offer 132 spacious guestrooms and suites designed to complement the property’s historic character, original façade and iconic stairways. The hotel will boast an inviting lobby lounge, restaurant and vibrant bar. Rosewood Munich will also feature a full-service spa, which will house six treatment rooms, as well as an indoor pool and fitness area. Additionally, the hotel will include extensive meeting and event spaces to accommodate a variety of private gatherings, conferences and special events for up to 312 guests.

Rosewood Munich will join Rosewood’s expanding footprint in Europe including Rosewood London, Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, Rosewood Villa Magna in Madrid, Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco in Tuscany and Rosewood Vienna.