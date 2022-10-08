New Disney Destination Gatherings

As people look to recapture moments, milestones and memories they missed during the past couple of years, Disney Destinations is bringing together its collection of experiences for groups, from family reunions and weddings to school trips and conventions, under a new brand to help people gather again in meaningful ways.

Disney Destination Gatherings is a collection of businesses that includes Disney Meetings & Events, Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons, and Disney Imagination Campus. All three are distinct yet have gatherings at their core; and all are welcoming back guests as group travel rebounds.

“Lost experiences and stolen moments have created a deficit of connections for people during these past two years as many have missed events that cannot be recreated,” explained Javier Moreno, senior vice president of Disney Destinations Sales Solutions. “With Disney Destination Gatherings, we hope to bring people together again with unforgettable experiences created by a brand they can trust.”

A Return to Group Gatherings

The Disney Destination Gatherings umbrella ties together different group-travel experiences:

Disney Meetings & Events: With a meticulous approach to every need, Disney professionals bring the Disney difference to conferences, association meetings, incentive programs, social events and corporate meetings held at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; Disneyland Resort in California; and Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii; and aboard Disney Cruise Line ships.

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons: Bring on a love story and Disney does the rest. For three decades, engagements, weddings, honeymoons, and vow renewals have come to life in magical ways thanks to the pixie dust that Disney brings to each celebratory event held at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, or aboard Disney Cruise Line ships.

Disney Imagination Campus: Imagination is at the heart of what Disney does; it’s a spirit of creativity that also drives real-world applications for students inspiring them in the topics of leadership and innovation, arts and humanities, science and technology and performing arts. Workshops offered at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts include immersive hands-on learning so students from elementary through high school and college can build their skillsets and prepare for life’s adventures.

“With travel significantly on the rebound, we believe Disney Destination Gatherings is well positioned to meet the needs of those who plan meetings, social events, weddings and studentgroup travel,” said Moreno.

ADVERTISEMENT

Strong Demand for Business Travel, Weddings, School Trips

“Today, Disney is seeing strong demand from these segments,” said Lynn Clark, vice president of Disneyland Resort Sales and Services. “Plus, many events are coming back grander than before.”

Weddings are enjoying a surge. This year, Disney will host thousands of weddings around the globe, according to Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons. Many couples are also amping up the experience and extending the celebration with multi-day events.

Business travel is on the upswing. Following months of virtual meetings, more organizations andindustry professionals see the value of attending in-person conferences and events. Disney destinations offer the added benefit of being places attendees want to visit. It’s the ideal scenario, where companies can capitalize on the bleisure trend that blends business and leisure travel to offer pre/post-visits for attendees and their families. Incentive travel is also on the rise again, with companies recognizing travel as a powerful motivator for teams and individuals.

“And there’s no better place to have that business meeting or reward high performers than at a Disney resort, theme park or ship,” said Clark.

According to Ramiro Vazquez, vice president of Walt Disney World Gatherings, students, parents and educators are interested in school trips once again, especially when programming focuses on learning and observing real-world applications that use Disney theme parks as a living laboratory.

“Disney Imagination Campus has added new programming to help students improve their skills in leadership, teamwork and storytelling,” Vazquez said.

Reuniting and Connecting Again

Vazquez says the demand in group travel shows people are eager to close the deficit in personal connections and reclaim group experiences. “Colleagues, students and families are keen on spending time together again – reuniting, connecting, and creating shared memories,” he said. “We are poised to meet their needs and exceed their expectations with dedicated teams to help plan the next group experience – and add a touch of magic as only Disney can.”

“Simply put,” Moreno added, “Disney Destination Gatherings, whether at a Disney theme park, resort or aboard Disney Cruise Line ships, are about creating those moments that connect us, and the connections that inspire us.”

For more information, visit disneyurl.com/disneydestinationgatherings.