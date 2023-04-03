Rosewood Amaala To Bring An Ultra-Luxury And Regenerative Escape To The Shores Of The Red Sea

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts®, a global leader in luxury travel and lifestyle experiences, has been selected by Red Sea Global, a responsible multi-project developer, to manage Rosewood Amaala in one of the world’s most pristine environments, the Red Sea Region of The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

An area considered to be at the center of the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism projects, the Red Sea is situated along the country’s west coast and is home to some of the most diverse and delicate natural environments. Rosewood Amaala will be part of Red Sea Global’s Amaala destination, an integrated wellness haven.

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has shown a considerable commitment to bringing affluent explorers to this region as Rosewood Amaala joins the brand’s expansive pipeline in the Middle East. The resort will explore what it truly means to be regenerative, with unique experiences that weave together wellness and sustainability—an embodiment of Red Sea Global’s understanding that the future of hospitality is rooted in both people and planet.

Where ocean and land meets, Rosewood Amaala will be surrounded by the world’s fourth-largest reef and the scenic Hijazi mountains. Red Sea Global is aiming to not only protect the environment, but to also enhance the natural ecosystems actively through regeneration and destination development. Rosewood Amaala will focus on the well-being of its guests, the community, and the native flora and fauna – all while recognizing the integral connections between the three.

The guiding philosophy of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, A Sense of Place®, will be represented in every detail of the property’s 110 well-appointed guest rooms and suites, and its luxury 25 Rosewood Residences®.

ADVERTISEMENT

Designed by renowned architecture firm, ACPV ARCHITECTS, Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, the inspiration of the design aims to go beyond enhancing to implementing a spectacular landscape for guests to enjoy. The property has been crafted at every level to prioritize longevity, while also creating a physical structure that will foster an environment of wellness and tranquillity.

Sustainability will be at the cornerstone of the property’s entire design and the larger Amaala development has set meaningful targets toward zero impact. The entire destination aims to be powered by 100% renewable energy and to have a zero-carbon footprint—with plans to be both zero waste to landfill. Additionally, the endangered Hawksbill and Green Turtles have many nesting sites around the Rosewood Amaala beaches, meaning all construction and design work has been centered around ensuring the turtles are left uninterrupted. For instance, no construction will take place around the nesting areas, and the lighting strategies has been designed to ensure no bright lights shine in the area to avoid disruption.

“We are deeply honored to partner with Red Sea Global on Rosewood Amaala and work together to offer a more regenerative model of hospitality for future generations,” says Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer at Rosewood Hotel Group. “Rosewood’s values of prioritizing both people and planet through impactful offerings connects seamlessly with the development’s larger vision, and we look forward to embracing our role of providing a wellness oasis nestled within this ambitious project.”

From the moment guests enter the resort, they will be immersed in a world of contrasts. Hidden amongst the verdant green landscapes and the drama of the Red Sea coast, a timeless architecture immerges to delight and inspire. The property will offer an array of distinctive culinary experiences including fine dining, casual eateries and beach inspired club lounges, all taking advantage of the Red Sea views. To protect the precious coral reefs that wrap around the resort, the property will provide two rock pools, allowing guests safe access to the water and sand.

Families can enjoy the programs available at the resort’s Rosewood® Explorer’s Club which aims to curate meaningful child-friendly experiences with the hopes of inspiring the next generation of conscious travellers.

The focal point of the Resort’s wellness offering is the Asaya® Spa. The spa is discretely hidden away amongst the rolling landscape, providing a sanctuary for meditation, tranquillity, and well-being. Complete with private treatment pavilions set around a protected green oasis, this refuge will embody Asaya’s commitment to creating thoughtfully designed spaces where guests can relax and rejuvenate.

John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global said: “We are truly proud to reveal this partnership with Rosewood Hotels & Resorts—an iconic and world-renowned brand that shares our values in protecting people and planet, and belief in the potential of tourism as a force for good. Rosewood Amaala has been meticulously designed to seamlessly integrate indoor and outdoor living, while offering guests a level of privacy and exclusivity often found in an all-villa resort. Together, we want to create a lifestyle oasis for our guests that aims to welcome a regenerative era of travel, while shining a positive light on this diverse corner of the globe.”

Supporting Rosewood’s goal of thoughtful expansion that leaves guests and communities with a measurable positive impact, this partnership is a truly organic way for Rosewood’s pipeline to grow. Rosewood Amaala joins the brand’s strong pipeline of projects set to open in the Middle East including Rosewood Doha (2023), Rosewood Riyadh (2025) and Rosewood Red Sea (Future Opening).

For more information, please visit https://www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/amaala