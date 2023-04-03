MELIÁ INTRODUCES ITS LUXURY BRANDS TO PORTUGAL

Meliá Hotels International will open its first luxury hotel in Lisbon in 2024 the lifestyle brand ME by Meliá, a collection of design hotels to discover contemporary culture through the lens of their bold, charismatic personality, that continues to grow internationally in some of the global cultural epicenters in the world.

The new ME Lisbon will be located on the corner of the downtown avenues of Antonio Augusto de Aguiar and Fontes Pereira de Melo, alongside the Eduardo VII Park and Marquês de Pombal Square, just a short distance from the historic centre of the city and an ideal base for exploring one of the most fascinating, hospitable and dynamic capital cities in Europe.Beyond being merely a hotel, the ME Lisbon will be a destination in itself, with the eclectic and exceptional style of the ME by Meliá brand offering travellers the finest architecture, interior design, cuisine and local art, thanks to its work with a creative community of local artists and influencers combined with the latest technology to fill every corner of brand hotels with inspiration and energy.

ME Lisbon will raise the bar for luxury lifestyle hotels in Lisbon, following the success of the brand in other major cities such as London, Milan, Barcelona or Dubai.With 213 rooms, ME Lisbon will offer the perfect combination of design, service and comfort for modern travellers, perfectly complemented by a select choice of innovative dining and wellness concepts. It will feature an à la carte restaurant and a choice of international cuisine available throughout the day, together with one of the most popular hallmarks of the brand: a Radio Rooftop Bar, a new meeting point for Lisbon residents and visitors, allowing them to enjoy the best rooftop ambience in the city and fantastic panoramic views.

The hotel will also offer a gym and fully equipped spa and health club, providing customers with everything they need to disconnect and enjoy a total-relaxation experience in the indoor pool, sauna, Turkish bath or massage cabins. There will also be more than 600 m2 of space for meetings and events in 11 flexible and adaptable event rooms. All the facilities required to make it a perfect destination for both business and leisure travellers.Art and design combine to perfection in all ME by Meliá hotels, which is why such special attention has been focused on the architectural design of the new ME Lisbon. Already under construction, the future hotel has been designed by the Portuguese architect João Paciência and will feature a striking semi-transparent glass façade.

The hotel design will also employ the most efficient and sustainable technology to minimise its environmental footprint. The heat generated by the cooling systems in the hotel, for example, will be used as a source of energy for the hot water boilers.The creative and sophisticated interior design by the Broadway Malyan studio is inspired by the idea of an “unexpected” Lisbon, with a fresh and disruptive style that is also influenced by some of the key attractions in the city itself, such as the arches or colour of the trees on the Avenida da Liberdade, helping create a greater bond between the hotel and its local environment and community.

This iconic hotel owned by the Discovery Portugal Real Estate Fund will allow Meliá Hotels International to continue to make progress with a growth strategy focused primarily on premium and luxury hotels. In addition to the ME Lisbon, the ME by Meliá brand will open at least three more hotels in 2023 and 2024 in Malaga (Spain), Malta, and Guadalajara (Mexico), extending the footprint of a collection of designer hotels that is now among the most competitive international luxury hotel brands in the world.

Meliá already has two hotels in Lisbon, and the ME Lisbon will also be accompanied by the first INNSiDE by Meliá hotel in the city, which is also scheduled to open in 2024. Portugal is becoming one of the fastest growing markets for the company, with the 7 hotels currently under development adding to the 9 which are already open.​