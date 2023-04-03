Iconic Walt Disney World Signature Dining restaurant returns in a newly refreshed space

Just in time for spring, Narcoossee’s returns to Walt Disney World delighting guests with the grace and charm of a Victorian seaside setting. The signature dining location, which has welcomed guests at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa since 1988, reopens in a newly refreshed space that leverages the restaurant’s prime spot and panoramic views of Seven Seas Lagoon.

As guests are warmly greeted by the restaurant’s cast members, they will be welcomed into an environment decorated with soft cerulean details and artwork that takes them on a journey from land to sea. Thoughtful interior touches celebrate the restaurant’s history; for instance, the new bar is made with local oyster shells – a nod to the fact that Narcoossee’s originally opened as an oyster bar.

With a fresh interior and plenty of new menu items inspired by the cuisine of Florida and the southeastern coast, there are myriad reasons to plan a visit to Narcoossee’s, as the restaurant continues to honor the tradition of culinary excellence at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

By Land or By Sea

While Narcoossee’s honors its past with the return of several guest-favorite dishes, Chef Noah Estabrook and his talented culinary staff are also debuting delicious new offerings.

The menu has something for everyone, from sustainably sourced seafood to inventive fare from the land, including both meat-based and plant-based options.

ADVERTISEMENT

New dishes to experience include:

Ocean-Inspired Charcuterie Board: An innovative take on a classic presentation, the board consists of ahi tuna pastrami, charred octopus and house-made sausage from the sea.

Beef and Ricotta Tortelloni: The rich combination of beef and creamy ricotta cheese is complemented by brown butter, silky parsnip puree and sultana raisins.

Roasted Vegetable Paella: Featuring market vegetables, cannellini beans, preserved artichoke and charred Meyer lemon, this luxurious plant-based offering is satisfying and flavorful.

Blackened Redfish: Chef Noah’s signature dish, a delectable filet of redfish is rubbed with Narcoossee’s secret blackening blend and served atop a crispy chorizo-sunchoke hash with hominy and Florida sweet corn before it’s finished with a drizzle of red pepper rouille.

Returning dishes that celebrate the heritage of Narcoossee’s include:

Bisque: Long a guest favorite, this classic dish returns with a new tableside presentation to delight diners.

Plancha-Seared Scallops with Parisian Gnocchi: Tuck into this indulgent combination that’s served with English peas, tasso ham and truffled Meyer lemon cream.

Twelve-ounce Prime New York Strip Steak: Featuring Narcoossee’s famed New York strip steak, the main dish is perfectly paired with potato mash, roasted rainbow vegetables and a decadent red wine demi-glace.

Cheers to Craft Cocktails and Curated Wines

Victorian-inspired cocktails and zero-proof beverages offer the perfect pairing for the dining experience, taking inspiration from tipples popular during the late nineteenth century. Proprietor Matt Cristi and his sommeliers have also carefully curated the restaurant’s wine list to offer notable varietal diversity and ensure that wines complement the dishes flawlessly.

Panoramic Views and a Perfect Ending

The restaurant also delights with its waterfront location and views of Magic Kingdom Park and nearby resorts. Diners who time their visit just right can also take in views of Magic Kingdom Park fireworks in the distance – and they may even spy the Electric Water Pageant as it floats through Seven Seas Lagoon.

Pastry Chef Kristine Famer delivers delicious desserts every bit as dazzling as the view. Dessert options range from the returning classic Almond-crusted Cheesecake with Lambert cherry sauce and Chantilly cream to new creations such as the Berry Pavlova, a light combination of fresh Florida berries and citrus served with bright yuzu crémeux and a tableside pour of anglaise.

The reopening of Narcoossee’s comes as part of the multi-year transformation of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, honoring its rich history at the Walt Disney World Resort while enhancing its iconic Victorian charm and elegance. For more information or to make dining reservations up to 60 days in advance, guests can visit DisneyWorld.com or call 407-WDW-DINE (407-939-3862.)