Rosberg appointed brand ambassador with Kempinski

Former Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg has become a brand ambassador for Kempinski Hotels.

A contract with the motor sport star was signed alongside Martin Smura, chief executive officer of Kempinski, during a ceremony at the Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten Kempinski in Munich.

“Nico Rosberg is one of Germany’s most popular figures and has remained down-to-earth despite his enormous success.

“With his authenticity, willpower and dynamism, he is the best possible ambassador for us to further strengthen our unique brand and to represent us in this partnership in campaigns around the globe,” said Smura.

“With his strong personality, the cosmopolitan and successful top athlete Nico Rosberg stands for precision performance, outstanding engineering, craftsmanship, the highest quality standards and innovation in the field of sustainability.

“We are therefore particularly proud of this symbiosis, as the values directly reflect our Kempinski brand values and make him the optimal brand ambassador for our company.”

Born in Wiesbaden, Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg looks back on a successful career of more than 20 years in automobile sport, which he crowned with the Formula 1 world championship title in 2016 with the Mercedes AMG Petronas Team.

After his time in active racing, the top athlete has decided to pursue new goals and is now active as a green technology and mobility entrepreneur and investor.

Driven by his strong entrepreneurial spirit and his vision to positively influence people’s lives, Rosberg now devotes himself to various projects, especially in the area of sustainability and social responsibility.

“I am very happy to accompany Kempinski Hotels in the future as a brand ambassador.

“I spend many days a year in hotels all over the world and have already enjoyed numerous stays in Kempinski Hotels.

“I have always noticed the elegance, the perfect service, but also the authenticity of the staff, who pamper their guests with passion,” said Rosberg.