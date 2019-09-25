Marriott signs to take St. Regis brand into Oman

Marriott has signed an agreement with Alfardan Group to introduce the St. Regis brand to Oman.

Expected to open in 2022, the 271-room St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort is planned to rise on a prime beachfront plot within Oman’s lifestyle and leisure destination, Al Mouj Muscat.

The project also includes plans for 170 branded residential units.

“The signing of St. Regis in Oman is a natural progression for the brand’s portfolio, as the brand continues to become one of the most recognised and sought-after luxury hotel brands in the region,” said Alex Kyriakidis, president and managing director, Middle East & Africa for Marriott International.

“We are thrilled to be working with Alfardan Group to bring this significant project to Oman, especially to this strategic location in one of the most desired waterfront masterplans in the city of Muscat.”

Plans for the St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort envision a retreat for leisure travellers, with panoramic views over the Gulf of Oman to the front, and lush green landscapes of the Al Mouj Muscat golf course to the rear.

Guests are expected to have access to an accomplished portfolio of leisure amenities in the Al Mouj Muscat community, including a planned 360-berth marina with attractive retail and dining options, as well as a clubhouse with watersport activities.

Omar Hussain Alfardan, chief executive, Alfardan Group, said: “Alfardan Group launched the first St. Regis hotel in the Middle East out of Doha nearly a decade ago.

“Our portfolio has since considerably grown to include some of the largest high-profile hospitality and property developments in Qatar, Turkey and Oman.

“This year marks a milestone for our regional collaboration with this iconic global brand, with the deal for the St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort in Oman, and the near completion of the St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island exclusive luxury destination in Qatar.

“The announcement of this project in Muscat comes at a time when Oman’s tourism and hospitality sectors are growing at record pace, in line with the Sultanate’s national and international ambitions.”

The project also includes 170 branded residences, which are expected to include a mix of apartments, penthouses and townhouses.

The residences are also anticipated to be completed by 2022.

The location offers proximity to both business and leisure travellers, alike, with Muscat’s central business district nearby and the Muscat Convention Centre a ten-minute drive away.

The location is also situated near Oman’s rich cultural sites, such as the vibrant fort of Muscat, the iconic Mutrah Souq, the Royal Opera House Muscat and the Grand Mosque of Muscat.

