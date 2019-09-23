British Airways begins North America A350 services with Toronto debut

British Airways commenced the first North American long-haul service of its new A350 aircraft from Toronto today, following extensive trials and the launch of its first long-haul service to Dubai last month.

Gerard McEvoy, vice president, sales, North America, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching our new A350 from Toronto, a city we’ve flown to and from for nearly 60 years.”

Since British Airways took delivery earlier this year, the A350 has flown over 15,400 miles between London Heathrow and Madrid, completing 40 take-offs and landings to put the aircraft through its paces, test all aspects of its technical performance and to further familiarise the airline’s crew with the service they will deliver.

In addition to the short haul flying, the airline has also simulated a long-haul flight on the ground at London Heathrow.

Not only is the state-of-the-art A350 aircraft quieter than some of its predecessors, it also delivers environmental benefits such as a 25 per cent lower fuel burn which significantly reduces CO2 emissions.

Following the Toronto launch of British Airways’ A350 on selected services, flights will commence to Tel Aviv and Bangalore later this year.

The arrival of the A350 is part of the airline’s £6.5 billion current investment program, and forms part of an exciting year for the airline as it celebrates its centenary.