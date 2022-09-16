Emirates to add five weekly flights to its flight schedule to Algeria

Emirates will increase the frequency of its services to Algiers with the addition of a fifth weekly flight, effective 7 October.

The newest service will complement Emirates’ existing operations between Dubai and Algiers, currently running at four flights a week. The latest addition of services to the airline’s schedule will provide additional connectivity for customers traveling to Dubai and onwards to Emirates’ global network.

Emirates will utilise its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft between Algiers and Dubai, and the newest service will operate on Friday, in addition to the airline’s flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Flight EK758 departs Algiers at 15:45hrs, arriving in Dubai at 01:05hrs the next day. EK757 departs Dubai at 08:45hrs, arriving in Algiers at 12:55hrs.

With the addition of the new flight, Emirates continues to be the only airline serving Algeria with private, enclosed First Class cabins, offering premium customers its industry-leading onboard experience with a line-up of elevated menus and refreshed amenities.

Travellers flying with Emirates can enjoy the best experience in the sky with an unmatched culinary experience, regionally inspired multi-course menus developed by a team of award-winning chefs complemented by a wide selection of premium beverages. Customers can sit back and relax with more than 5,000 channels of carefully curated global entertainment content featuring Arabic movies, TV shows, music, podcasts, games, audiobooks and more with ice, Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system.

In addition to carrying more passengers, Emirates’ fifth weekly frequency between Dubai and Algeria will provide around 30-40 tonnes of cargo belly-hold capacity for businesses, further opening global trade lanes through enhanced import and export opportunities.

Emirates started operations to Algeria in 2013, and will be celebrating 10 years of serving the country early next year. The airline resumed services to Algeria in November 2021, and since then, has progressively built up the connectivity in response to growing customer demand and the easing of international travel protocols.

Tickets for flights in and out of Algeria can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, Emirates sales offices, via travel agents as well as online travel agents.