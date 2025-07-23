Michelin-Starred Viennese Cuisine Meets Authentic Amalfitan Delights in a Historic Setting

This August, culinary worlds converge in an exclusive two-night journey of nature, heritage and gastronomy as the flavours of Amalfi meet Michelin-starred innovations from Vienna.

On 7 and 8 August, diners are invited to join two visionary Anantara chefs: Claudio Lanuto, Executive Chef of Dei Cappuccini, the fine-dining destination at Anantara Convento di Amalfi Grand Hotel, and Paul Gamauf, Head Chef of EDVARD, the Michelin-starred restaurant at Anantara Palais Hansen Vienna Hotel.

These two culinary masters bring their unique perspectives together for an exclusive 4-hands dinner in an unforgettable location. Set on a terrace suspended above the Mediterranean, Dei Cappuccini Restaurant is surrounded by history. What was once a 13th-century Capuchin convent is now the convergence point of history, hospitality, and haute cuisine.

Though their kitchens are shaped by different landscapes, both chefs are united by a respect for place, product and purpose. From Vienna, Chef Paul Gamauf brings a philosophy shaped by the rhythms of nature. His innovative creations at EDVARD blend low-waste practices, fermentation, and precise technique, resulting in menus that are both sustainable and sensational. With a reverence for regionality and a commitment to excellence, Chef Paul’s dishes surprise and soothe in equal measure.

From Amalfi, Chef Claudio Lanuto presents a culinary style rooted in tradition and terroir. Inspired by the ingredients of Campania and the time-honoured recipes passed down through generations, his cooking speaks of local waters, convent gardens, and the stories that linger in the air of this sacred site. Together, they present a menu that reflects the soul of Anantara – a blend of local connection and global refinement, of authenticity and artistry.

The evening begins with Dei Cappuccini’s signature Bread Ritual, a poetic nod to monastic life. Grissini stand in for the monks’ quills, while toasted flatbread symbolises parchment in a quiet homage to the setting’s contemplative past. Chef Paul’s sourdough bread adds a touch of Vienna.

Courses alternate between the two chefs, allowing diners to savour their unique perspectives. Highlights include Chef Paul’s course, Zucchini – Fennel – Mirabelle, a delicate composition of summer produce, textural contrasts and subtle floral notes. Chef Claudio’s course, a risotto with basil pesto, red prawns and pizzaiola sauce, is a tribute to coastal Campania, where land and sea are present in every bite.

The experience culminates with two sweet notes in perfect harmony. With cherry, almond and lime, Chef Paul captures the brightness of summer with Viennese precision. Finally, Chef Claudio’s Amalfitan Tarte offers a sweet finale grounded in the iconic citrus and warmth of Amalfi. Each dish will be accompanied by a curated wine pairing, selected to enhance the layered flavours and journey of the menu.

This event marks a rare opportunity for diners to experience the artistry of a Michelin-starred chef from Vienna under the stars at a historic retreat in Amalfi. It is a dinner that celebrates the best of both worlds, presented with Anantara’s signature blend of passion, purpose and place.

Reservations are highly recommended. For more information or to reserve a table, please contact +39 089 8736711 or [email protected].

