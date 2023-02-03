Qantas Launches International Sale with Discounts on 26 Destinations

Qantas has launched a sale with discounted fares to 26 destinations across the airline’s international network and will launch a new route between Melbourne and Jakarta.

QANTAS INTERNATIONAL SALE

More than 170,000 seats are up for grabs, with the sale fares up to 35 per cent below the normal lead-in fares. Discounts vary from route to route and selected travel dates and days apply.

Examples of some of the sale fares include:

Melbourne – Delhi from $999 return

Melbourne – London from $1,699 return

Melbourne – Singapore from $759 return

Melbourne – Dallas/Fort Worth from $1,899 return

Sydney – Los Angeles from $1,299 return

Sydney – Santiago from $1,699 return

Sydney – Bengaluru from $999 return

Sydney – Seoul from $949 return

Brisbane – Singapore from $759 return

Perth – Singapore from $599 return

The sale runs until Tuesday, 7 February 2023, unless sold out prior.*

NEW INTERNATIONAL ROUTE

ADVERTISEMENT

Victoria is set to benefit from another international route out of Melbourne with Qantas launching a new service direct to Jakarta.

From 16 April 2023, the national carrier will operate three weekly return flights between Melbourne and the Indonesian capital with its widebody Airbus A330 aircraft. The flights are subject to regulatory and government approval.

The new service adds to Qantas’ flight from Sydney and will increase seats to and from Jakarta by more than 6,600 per month, supporting the growing trade and tourism links between Australia and Indonesia. The route is also expected to be popular with travellers connecting to and from other major Indonesian cities such as Surabaya and Medan.

Melbourne-Jakarta is the third new international route out of Melbourne to be added to the Qantas network since borders reopened, following the launch of flights to Delhi and Dallas Fort Worth as the airline responds to strong demand for travel.

Qantas Domestic and International CEO Andrew David said the airline was excited to be expanding its international network from Melbourne.

“Victoria is an incredibly important part of our network and we’re seeing strong demand for travel to and from Melbourne,” Mr David said.

“We expect these flights to be popular with Victoria’s large Indonesian expat community wanting to visit family and friends back home as well as offering a new gateway for travellers looking to explore the region.

“Indonesia is a rapidly growing economy and home to more than 270 million people. As one of Australia’s closest neighbours, these new flights will also help support the growing trade and investment links between our two countries.

“We’d like to thank the Victorian Government and Melbourne Airport for their support and collaboration on the launch of this new route.”

To celebrate the new route, Qantas is offering a special fare starting from $899 return, available until 7 February 2023, unless sold out prior. Fares are now available at qantas.com or through Travel Agents.

*Sale ends 11.59pm (AEDT) 7 February 2023, unless sold out prior. Selected travel dates and days apply and fares may not be available on all flights or days. Blackout periods apply. Fares displayed are the lowest available. Visit qantas.com for full terms and conditions.