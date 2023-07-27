Quito expands its international air connections for the winter season

Spanish airline Iberia has announced a significant increase in flights to Latin America for the upcoming winter season, which begins on 28 October. Among the beneficiaries is the city of Quito, which will have a daily flight from Madrid, being the main connection with all of Europe. This will mean the expansion of connectivity from all over the world to the capital of Ecuador, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

Quito’s Mariscal Sucre International Airport has been strengthening its connections since last year, both with Europe and with the rest of the American continent, as more and more flights are being operated from the United States, Mexico and Costa Rica, among others. Significant modernisation of the facilities has led to increased passenger numbers and improved quality of service, a key factor in attracting international airlines, which have considerably expanded their flight offerings to the city.

Undoubtedly, this increase in air routes responds to the growing demand of tourists who choose to visit Quito, a positive trend for the city that helps boost tourism, the economy, as well as cultural and commercial exchange, positioning the Capital of the Centre of the World as an important destination in Latin America.