DXB receives ACI Accessibility Accreditation

Dubai International (DXB) has received an accreditation from the Airports Council International (ACI) under its Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation Programme.

This is a first-of-its-kind initiative that recognises global airports’ commitment to accessible travel operations.

The certification acknowledges DXB’s ongoing prioritisation of a safe and inclusive airport experience for passengers with both physical and hidden disabilities. This aligns with the 2019 ACI World General Assembly Resolution and United Nations’ Convention on the Rights of Persons, which stipulates that all persons with all types of disabilities must enjoy all human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Through the launch of a phased, two-year plan that addresses and elevates the travel experience for People of Determination (POD), DXB has successfully proven its ability to provide an accessible and inclusive airport experience for passengers, airport workers, visitors and the elderly. This includes launching a travel planner for pre-travel preparation, designing an Autism Friendly Route, and implementing a large-scale training programme.

Under the banner of ‘We all meet the world differently’, DXB’s innovative POD initiative contributes to Dubai’s vision of becoming the world’s leading disability-friendly city and drives regional and international awareness of travellers with physical and hidden disabilities.

Majed Al Joker, chief operating officer, said: “Dubai Airports remains committed to creating an inclusive airport experience and we’re working with stakeholders to ensure we continue to develop services and facilities that travellers with disabilities require to make their travel to Dubai comfortable. Our goal is to see the needs of POD met at every touchpoint of the journey – especially those with hidden disabilities such as autism, chronic fatigue, and pain. This prestigious ACI accreditation is a testament to our success so far and reaffirms our efforts as we continue to prioritise POD rights as an inseparable part of our guest experience.

“DXB is leading the way to make travel more inclusive by introducing thoughtfully designed infrastructure, such as a prioritised route through check-in, passport control, and security. These services and facilities are available to all POD with hidden disabilities as part of the sunflower lanyard scheme. We will continue to drive the common goal of Dubai and its leadership for an inclusive community that is free from barriers and empowers POD” he added.