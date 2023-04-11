RIU Hotels receives 32 TUI Top Quality 2022 awards

A total of 32 hotels from the RIU Hotels & Resorts chain have been presented with the TUI Top Quality award by the leading global tourism group TUI. These RIU establishments are located in ten different countries: Cape Verde (2), United Arab Emirates (1), the United States (1), Spain (19), the Maldives (2), Mexico (2), Morocco (1), Portugal (1), Sri Lanka (1) and Tanzania (2).

This award is presented to hotels that have received an overall score of 8.8 or higher out of 10 in a minimum of 50 satisfaction surveys completed by TUI customers over the course of 2022. This award is very important for RIU as it shows how satisfied its customers are worldwide and recognises the daily effort made by the chain and its employees to offer the best service.

The following 32 RIU hotels have been awarded this quality guarantee:

Cape Verde:

Riu Palace Boavista

Riu Palace Santa Maria

United Arab Emirates:

Riu Dubai

Spain:

Riu Concordia

Riu Playa Park

Riu Festival

Riu Gran Canaria

Riu Palace Oasis

Riu Palace Meloneras

Riu Palace Tenerife

Riu Palace Palmeras

Riu Papayas

Riu Vistamar

Riu Buenavista

Riu Paraiso Lanzarote

Riu Palace Maspalomas

Riu Arecas

Riu Palace Jandia

Riu Monica

Riu Nautilus

Riu Costa del Sol

Riu Plaza España

United States:

Riu Plaza Manhattan Times Square

Maldives:

Riu Atoll

Riu Palace Maldives

Mexico:

Riu Playacar

Riu Palace Riviera Maya

Morocco:

Riu Palace Tikida Taghazout

Portugal:

Riu Madeira

Sri Lanka:

Riu Sri Lanka

Tanzania:

Riu Jambo

Riu Palace Zanzibar

For more information or bookings: www.riu.com