RIU Hotels receives 32 TUI Top Quality 2022 awards
A total of 32 hotels from the RIU Hotels & Resorts chain have been presented with the TUI Top Quality award by the leading global tourism group TUI. These RIU establishments are located in ten different countries: Cape Verde (2), United Arab Emirates (1), the United States (1), Spain (19), the Maldives (2), Mexico (2), Morocco (1), Portugal (1), Sri Lanka (1) and Tanzania (2).
This award is presented to hotels that have received an overall score of 8.8 or higher out of 10 in a minimum of 50 satisfaction surveys completed by TUI customers over the course of 2022. This award is very important for RIU as it shows how satisfied its customers are worldwide and recognises the daily effort made by the chain and its employees to offer the best service.
The following 32 RIU hotels have been awarded this quality guarantee:
Cape Verde:
Riu Palace Boavista
Riu Palace Santa Maria
United Arab Emirates:
Riu Dubai
ADVERTISEMENT
Spain:
Riu Concordia
Riu Playa Park
Riu Festival
Riu Gran Canaria
Riu Palace Oasis
Riu Palace Meloneras
Riu Palace Tenerife
Riu Palace Palmeras
Riu Papayas
Riu Vistamar
Riu Buenavista
Riu Paraiso Lanzarote
Riu Palace Maspalomas
Riu Arecas
Riu Palace Jandia
Riu Monica
Riu Nautilus
Riu Costa del Sol
Riu Plaza España
United States:
Riu Plaza Manhattan Times Square
Maldives:
Riu Atoll
Riu Palace Maldives
Mexico:
Riu Playacar
Riu Palace Riviera Maya
Morocco:
Riu Palace Tikida Taghazout
Portugal:
Riu Madeira
Sri Lanka:
Riu Sri Lanka
Tanzania:
Riu Jambo
Riu Palace Zanzibar
For more information or bookings: www.riu.com