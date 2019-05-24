Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company signs F1 Mercedes partnership

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company has announced a multi-year agreement with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport to be the first official hotel partner of the team.

Kicking off at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Montreal this weekend, the partnership brings together two likeminded brands committed to excellence and promises exclusive access and special experiences for members of Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s newly renamed travel program, which includes The Ritz-Carlton.

At various races throughout the season, Marriott Bonvoy Members will have an opportunity to interact with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, experience races from the paddock, and enjoy exclusive at-track VIP hospitality.

For the first event in Montreal, a Ritz-Carlton concierge desk will be available in the Silver Arrows Lounge where attendees can receive insider tips for exploring the city.

As part of the collaboration, the Ritz-Carlton logo will also appear on the racing suits of drivers Hamilton and Bottas.

“I’m thrilled that Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport has chosen the Ritz-Carlton to be its first official hotel partner,” said Lisa Holladay, global brand leader for the Ritz-Carlton.

“This exciting opportunity brings together two legendary brands that share a commitment to excellence and allows us to create unique and lasting memories for our guests.”

This unmatched access will be available through packages Marriott Bonvoy members can bid on through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, exclusive experiences available to Marriott Bonvoy members.

“We are delighted to be taking our collaboration with the Ritz-Carlton to a whole new level,” said Toto Wolff, team principal and chief executive, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport.

“F1 offers the possibility to deliver unique, once-in-a-lifetime experiences to our brand partners and their customers thanks to the equally exciting and exclusive nature of the sport.

“We are pleased to be delivering those experiences to The Ritz-Carlton guests and Marriott Bonvoy members.”