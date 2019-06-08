Madeira prepares for World Travel Awards Europe Gala Ceremony

Madeira is making final preparations as it steps up to host the World Travel Awards Europe Gala Ceremony on June 8th.

Leading travel industry figureheads from across the continent are attending what will mark the inaugural World Travel Awards ceremony in the breath-taking island destination.

The red-carpet evening is taking place at Belmond Reid’s Palace, the historic hideaway retreat, set in verdant gardens overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

Madeira, known as ‘the islands of eternal spring’, enjoys a sub-tropical climate and rich volcanic soil, which together create a unique eco-system bursting with colourful vegetation, waterfalls and lagoons.

The archipelago was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1999 with five areas declared nature reserves.

Graham Cooke, founder, World Travel Awards, said: “It is an honour to bring World Travel Awards to Madeira for the first time in our 26-year history and I am excited to be welcoming the most senior decision-makers from across Europe to this delightful island.

“Madeira embodies experiential travel at its finest – a sparkling crystal in the turquoise waters of the Atlantic Ocean, offering incredible scenery, delicious cuisine and an array of amazing adventures to suit all tastes.”

The ceremony will also mark the opening of the Madeira Atlantic Festival, a series of events to herald Madeira’s summer season.

Paula Cabaço, regional secretary for tourism and culture, Madeira, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting the World Travel Awards in Madeira.

“The ceremony presents an unprecedented opportunity to promote our beautiful destination, as well as to optimise its tourism potential abroad.”

World Travel Awards

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Each year, World Travel Awards covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognise and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.

World Travel Awards gala ceremonies are widely regarded as the best networking opportunities in the travel industry, attended by government and industry leaders, luminaries and international print and broadcast media.

For more information about visit the official website.