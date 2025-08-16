New AirAsia Platinum Credit Card by AirAsia rewards and RCBC

AirAsia rewards, the loyalty and rewards program of AirAsia’s parent company Capital A, in partnership with Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC), introduced the AirAsia Platinum Credit Card, a game-changing credit card that empowers Filipinos to transform everyday spending into rewarding travel experiences.

Tapping into the growing synergy between travel and financial empowerment, the AirAsia Platinum Credit Card goes beyond traditional rewards. Cardholders can earn AirAsia points faster at just P22 per point earned, making travel dreams even more accessible with every peso spent.

The perks don’t stop there as the AirAsia Platinum Credit Card comes with exclusive premium travel benefits, including:

Welcome bonus of 15,000 AirAsia points;

Unlimited access to the PAGSS International Lounge (NAIA Terminal 1);

Low foreign exchange fee of just 1.85% on international purchases, both in-store and online; and

Automatic AirAsia Platinum membership status that lets guests enjoy priority check-in, boarding, and xpress baggage on AirAsia flights.

Additionally, as AirAsia rewards is the loyalty program integrated with MOVE, Capital A’s online travel agency, cardholders can redeem their points not just on AirAsia flights, but also across a global network of 700 airlines and more than 1 million hotels, giving travelers the ultimate freedom to personalize their journeys.

“This partnership not just gives our customers a credit card, we’re opening the runway to a lifestyle that’s rewarding, accessible, and globally connected,” said Diyao Leong, Head of Rewards Regional Partnerships at AirAsia rewards.

RCBC also emphasized the value of the partnership in enhancing customer experience across the industries. Its Credit Cards President and CEO Arniel Vincent Ong shared, “The new AirAsia Platinum Credit Card is designed to integrate travel and lifestyle benefits seamlessly. Everyday purchases made with the card earn generous AirAsia points, which are automatically credited to the cardholder’s AirAsia member account. This makes earning and redeeming points easy for flights, hotel stays, and various lifestyle rewards.”

The AirAsia Platinum Credit Card empowers Filipinos to unlock travel rewards from everyday spending, making trips more accessible. For avid travelers, it elevates every trip with seamless convenience and exclusive premium benefits.

For more information and how to apply, visit https://www.airasiacards.com/ph/en.