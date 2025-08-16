Marco Polo Parkside, Beijing Presents a Mid-Year Luxury Escape

This Summer, Marco Polo Parkside, Beijing, invites discerning travellers to experience the unparalleled GHA Discovery Journey, where every stay is enriched with exclusive rewards and bespoke local encounters.

Guests who book their stay will enjoy double Discovery Dollars along with limited-time seasonal offers, ensuring every moment spent is doubly rewarding. Whether immersing in the art of traditional dumpling-making or uncovering the hidden gems of Beijing’s historic hutongs, the GHA Discovery Journey crafts one-of-a-kind, authentic experiences that connect travellers to the heart of the destination. Indulge in double the rewards and elevate your summer-to-early-autumn escape with PRK’s signature luxury—where every journey becomes unforgettable.

Double Rewards, Elevated Journeys

From now until 30 September 2025, Marco Polo Parkside, Beijing proudly partners with GHA Discovery to offer members an exclusive privilege: Double DISCOVERY Dollars (D$) when booking through official channels.

During this promotion, members will earn double the D$ rewards for every eligible stay—with a total reward value of up to 14% of the room rate. Accumulated D$ can be redeemed for future stays, dining, and more at participating hotels, while also stacking with elite member benefits such as room upgrades and complimentary breakfast, making every stay even more rewarding.

As a member of GHA, Marco Polo Parkside, Beijing blends urban luxury with boundless exploration—from vibrant cities to tropical islands, majestic fjords to sweeping savannas. With double rewards, your journey becomes twice as extraordinary.

ADVERTISEMENT

More Reasons to Love

Now through August 31, 2025, indulge in our specially curated “More Reasons to Love” package when booking directly through our official website or WeChat mini-program. Enjoy:

- 25% off stays of 2 nights or more

- Daily breakfast for two

- 15% discount on afternoon tea and cocktails

This offer stacks with GHA Discovery’s double rewards promotion, delivering unparalleled savings for discerning families. From the signature afternoon tea to premium accommodations, every detail ensures an unforgettable urban escape.

As part of our ongoing commitment to exceptional hospitality, Marco Polo Parkside, Beijing continues to elevate the family travel experience through thoughtfully designed offers that blend luxury with savings.

Cultural Discovery with Authentic Experiences

As the morning light spills over the gray-tiled rooftops of Beijing’s hutongs, step beyond luxurious comforts with Marco Polo Parkside Beijing to uncover the capital’s dual charms:

Private Hutong Tour for Two

To truly know a city, one must live as its people do. Follow our expert guide through winding alleyways, tracing the flight paths of homing pigeons past blue-brick courtyards. Savor the morning symphony of soybean milk and crispy jianbing, between bicycle bells and the clatter of chess pieces – touching the very soul of Beijing’s vibrant street life.

Hands-on Dumpling Masterclass

A culture’s essence lives in its cuisine. Without leaving our hotel, embark on a culinary journey through China’s ancient food wisdom. Knead, fold and pinch delicate dough skins alongside your partner, discovering the harmony of three-treasure fillings within each crescent-shaped masterpiece – where culinary art meets Confucian philosophy.

Every GHA Discovery stay transforms from mere accommodation to cultural immersion. This late summer, elevate your Beijing sojourn from exclusive privileges to unforgettable local encounters – where every moment becomes a brushstroke in your personal scroll of the capital.