Refreshed Il Faro Trattoria on Palm Jumeirah

Il Faro Trattoria & Lounge on Palm Jumeirah has undergone a complete revamp for the winter season.

The premium Italian restaurant now has a stunning new seafront terrace offering golden sunsets in a laid-back, lounge-style setting – and delicious views of the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline.

Chill out La Dolce Vita style under the olive trees at ‘the little lighthouse by the sea’ while feasting on Il Faro’s tasty new menu, featuring an array of dishes from classics to new, innovative flavours, with a wide range of traditional Italian dishes complementing its award-winning selection of freshly-cooked pizzas.

Inspired by the Almafi Coast, Il Faro’s new terrace and interiors are designed and finished with furnishings, natural materials, textures and flora that gives guests a true taste and feel of Italy.

With the cooler weather approaching, the intimate, casual al-fresco concept, with its laid-back music and ambient lighting, will be a welcome addition to this already highly popular dining spot.

With its bold and balanced flavours, Il Faro’s tasty new menu includes a diverse selection of antipasti, salads, pizza and pasta dishes, with gluten-free options available.

Main courses focus on fresh fish, seafood and grilled meats, with a tempting range of sweet treats to finish.

Il Faro is open daily from 12:00-00:00.