Red Roof® Celebrates Being Named #1 Best Budget Hotel and its 50th Anniversary

Red Roof®, an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, has a lot to celebrate with its guests this summer. In honor of its 50th anniversary, and being named the #1 ‘Best Budget Hotel Brand in America’ by USA Today readers,

Red Roof is helping ease the cost of coveted summer vacations for travelers by offering free hotel stays and special prizes now through September 5, 2023.

As part of the Red Roof ‘50th Anniversary Celebration’ promotion, RediRewards members who complete two separate stays at Red Roof locations any time between May 22 and September 5, 2023, will earn bonus points for a free night at any Red Roof Inn, Red Roof PLUS+ or HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof. In addition, RediRewards members will receive 15% discounted Member Exclusive Rates. To participate, consumers must be a member of the Red Roof loyalty program RediRewards, which is free to join, and then register free online for the promotion. After completing the first stay, consumers will get rewarded for travel!

Once registered, travelers will also be automatically entered into the Red Roof 50th Anniversary Celebration Sweepstakes*, where they are qualified for the chance to win the ultimate prize of a cruise, or an Orlando vacation package, including lodging at Spot X by The Red Collection Orlando, for a traveler and three of his or her guests, for eight days and seven nights. Each completed stay at a Red Roof location gives members an additional entry into the sweepstakes. There will be one drawing every month to select a grand prize winner.

In addition, through the sweepstakes, Red Roof is offering travelers the chance to win $50 Visa gift cards, to help with gas and other travel costs, through weekly drawings.

“In the spirit of celebration for our 50th anniversary this year, amidst rising costs, Red Roof is making it easier for consumers to afford that well-deserved summer vacation by offering special money-saving promotions, giveaways and sweepstakes,” said Marina MacDonald, Red Roof Chief Marketing Officer.

“Customer satisfaction is our top priority at Red Roof, and being recognized, once again, as the number one Budget Hotel Brand by USA Today readers, reaffirms that our strategy for giving travelers the best experience at the best price, is working,” said George Limbert, Red Roof President.

With over 60,000 rooms in nearly 700 properties across the country and internationally, there is sure to be a Red Roof conveniently located along your travel route. Check out all Red Roof locations online at https://www.redroof.com/why-red-roof/maps.